Elite Dangerous' Horizons DLC is being offered for free starting in October
TJ Denzer
3

Elite Dangerous: Horizons has been pretty much the premiere experience in Frontier Developments’ space exploration sim for quite some time, but Frontier is gearing up to go all-in on the next chapter with Odyssey. Where Horizons allowed players to embark on planetary landings and exploration in vehicles, Odyssey will let us leave those vehicles for the first time. With that in mind, Frontier Developments wants to bring everyone up to speed before the next DLC, and it’s doing that by making the Elite Dangerous: Horizons DLC free to all players in late October.

Frontier Developments announced the intention to make Elite Dangerous: Horizons free via a Steam community update on September 29, 2020. On October 27, 2020, Horizons will become a free update for all players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via a patch. Currently the DLC runs at $30 and is packed full of content with the aforementioned planetary landings and a large swath of missions, features, and unique gear, so it’s pretty worth it to get all of that for free if you hadn’t already.

For those who did purchase the Elite Dangerous: Horizons DLC already, Frontier is out to make sure your money wasn’t wasted. Owners of the Horizons DLC who paid for it leading up to the update will receive an exclusive Azure ship paint job that can be applied to any ship in the game.

With Elite Dangerous: Odyssey coming in early 2021 and expanding planetary exploration to on-foot exploration throughout the planets you explore, Frontier Developments likely wants to make sure everyone is at the point where they can at least make it down to the surface of applicable planets. Such as the case, making the seemingly integral features necessary for Odyssey part of the base game makes sense.

As we continue on towards the launch of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, stay tuned for more information. If you haven’t bought the Elite Dangerous: Horizons DLC yet, consider waiting one month more to get it and all it contains for the low price of free.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    September 29, 2020 7:15 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Elite Dangerous' Horizons DLC is being offered for free starting in October

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 29, 2020 7:48 AM

      Doh, and I paid a whole $9 for it too.

      Frontier and the ED team really has knocked it out of the park with this game and it's hugely long lasting support. As long as you know what kind of game it is going in to it you're in for such a great ride.

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        September 29, 2020 8:36 AM

        Well don't forget, if you paid, you get the exclusive Azure paint job for all of the ships in the game. If you got the DLC at a discount, you essentially scored exclusives at an even cheaper rate than the folks who spent $30. ;)

