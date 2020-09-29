Elite Dangerous' Horizons DLC is being offered for free starting in October

Elite Dangerous: Horizons has been pretty much the premiere experience in Frontier Developments’ space exploration sim for quite some time, but Frontier is gearing up to go all-in on the next chapter with Odyssey. Where Horizons allowed players to embark on planetary landings and exploration in vehicles, Odyssey will let us leave those vehicles for the first time. With that in mind, Frontier Developments wants to bring everyone up to speed before the next DLC, and it’s doing that by making the Elite Dangerous: Horizons DLC free to all players in late October.

Frontier Developments announced the intention to make Elite Dangerous: Horizons free via a Steam community update on September 29, 2020. On October 27, 2020, Horizons will become a free update for all players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via a patch. Currently the DLC runs at $30 and is packed full of content with the aforementioned planetary landings and a large swath of missions, features, and unique gear, so it’s pretty worth it to get all of that for free if you hadn’t already.

For those who did purchase the Elite Dangerous: Horizons DLC already, Frontier is out to make sure your money wasn’t wasted. Owners of the Horizons DLC who paid for it leading up to the update will receive an exclusive Azure ship paint job that can be applied to any ship in the game.

With Elite Dangerous: Odyssey coming in early 2021 and expanding planetary exploration to on-foot exploration throughout the planets you explore, Frontier Developments likely wants to make sure everyone is at the point where they can at least make it down to the surface of applicable planets. Such as the case, making the seemingly integral features necessary for Odyssey part of the base game makes sense.

As we continue on towards the launch of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, stay tuned for more information. If you haven’t bought the Elite Dangerous: Horizons DLC yet, consider waiting one month more to get it and all it contains for the low price of free.