Dual Universe preview: A galactic conquest
We got to watch an extensive gameplay demo of the upcoming MMO Dual Universe. Our thoughts.
Developers NovaQuark are promising the universe — and they just might be able to deliver it.
Get ready to build and explore throughout a massive always-online cosmic world as Dual Universe enters its alpha phase.
Investors have also added $3.5 million into the game's funding due to the positive status of the game's current build.
We got a live look at the ambitious sci-fi sandbox from Novaquark and you can find our thoughts here.
A contest held by Novaquark resulted in some exceptional creations for the sci-fi sandbox game.
The massive single server sci-fi sandbox will feature some additional development pedigree with Hrafnkell Oskarsson joining the team.
There are three tiers available with a collection of goodies to bring in some additional funding for the ambitious title.
Novaquark intiates the first true test of their singe-server sandbox experience with ongoing live testing.