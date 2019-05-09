Valve is inviting proposals from cities to host Dota 2 The International 2021
Dota 2 The International's 2020 competition is already slated for play in Stockholm, Sweden, but Valve is inviting proposals from cities to host the tournament in 2021.
The ninth annual Dota 2 International Championships came to a close this weekend, bringing with it a brand-new esports record.
The first ever two-time champs are also the first ever back-to-back champs, as OG wins The Dota 2 International for the second year in a row.
We know some folks haven't watched the Grand Finals of TI9 yet, so here is an non-spoiler headline with the information you seek.
Catch up to speed with the latest main event playoff bracket standings for The International Dota 2 TI9 2019 championship.
Catch up on the latest TI9 live standings and scores for The International Dota 2 Championship 2019.
Want to throw in on the TI9 prize pool? Here's how to buy a Battle Pass and contribute to The International Dota 2 Championships pool.
Here's everything you need to know to stay fresh on Dota 2 International TI9 2019, including dates, start and end times, and where to watch live streams.
With a prize pool over $25 million, the Dota 2 International is on track to become the largest prize pool in the event's history.
The prize pool for the Dota 2 International tournament has already broken last year's record by leaps and bounds and it continues to grow.