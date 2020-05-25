Dota 2 The International 2020 TI10 Battle Pass price & levels Players can now purchase a Battle Pass for Dota 2 for more loot but also to support The International Championships prize pool.

It’s been an odd year so far, but that isn’t stopping the Dota 2 International Battle Pass. Players can look forward to 2,000 individual levels of the Battle Pass, each with its own reward. This is a great way to get some more in-game cosmetics while also supporting those competing at the Dota 2 Championship. There’s a lot to dive into, so let’s see what’s available in the Dota 2 The International 2020 TI10 Battle Pass.

The International Dota 2 Championship 2020 | Battle Pass prices and levels

You’re going to want to know the price of the Dota 2 Battle Pass before you dive in. the prices of the various Battle Pass entry-levels remain the same as last year.

The Battle Pass Level 1 Bundle is $9.99 USD. This is the basic entry level, starting you at the very beginning.

The Battle Pass Level 50 Bundle is $29.35 USD. As the name suggests, this Battle Pass starts you at Level 50, allowing you to get a lot of loot right out the gate.

The Battle Pass Level 100 Bundle is $44.99 USD. The Level 100 Battle Pass is the major player here, rewarding you with 100 levels of loot from the get-go.

There is also the option to purchase additional levels. The bigger the bundle, the better value for money it is: 5 levels for $2.49 USD, 11 for $4.99 USD, and 24 levels for $9.99 USD. This is likely useful if you’re just out of reach of getting a reward you want.

Dota 2 International 2020 Battle Pass | What’s included

With 2,000 levels, there are a lot of rewards to unlock in the Dota 2 Battle Pass. Let’s start with the major items and then work our way back to the smaller, yet still nifty, bits and pieces.

Any player that manages to reach Level 1,000 will receive the Aegis of Champions, a special glow effect in-game and, according to the Dota 2 site, “an invitation to receive The International 10 Collector’s Aegis”. This is a 1/5th-scale replica of the champion’s prize. For those that reach Level 2,000, a special alternative model for Roshan is rewarded along with the Collector’s Baby Roshan.

The Battle Pass also includes some new features like the ability to create a guild. Any player can join a guild, but only Battle Pass owners can create one. Guilds offer daily contracts, challenges, and Guild Points.

There is also a special summer event in the works. This new mode sends four players into a labyrinth to explore and fight for goods. It sounds like it might be a bit Diablo-esque. More details are forthcoming.

A new bounty system is also being introduced. Each week players can spend Bounty Tokens to place a hit on an enemy hero. Any teammate that secures the kill will net 200 Battle Points. The number of tokens you receive each week is tied to the Battle Level.

Dota 2 will also be home to some friendly, in-game betting. Every day, one recent community match will be displayed for all Battle Pass owners. Information on heroes, lane assignment, and skill bracket will be shown. Players can predict which team will win and be rewarded with Battle Points.

You can unlock a vial that changes the river's water to blood.

Sick of spending time staring at pause screens with nothing to do? Well, now there are mini-games you can play. One of three mini-games is shown whenever the game is paused. You can play Whack-a-Meepo, Musical Chairs, and Hero Hunt.

There are also a host of other in-game items tied to the various Battle Pass levels players can unlock. You can get your hands on immortal items through treasure, updated sprays, new taunts, chat wheel sounds, Brightskye evolving courier, special seasonal effects, vials to change the effects of the river (blood effect!), and even Battle Pass Tributes.

Make sure you check out Steam's full page on the Dota 2 International 2020 Battle Pass for even more details on the various goods you can unlock. When the actual Dota 2 International will be held is unknown, since it was postponed due to COVID-19, but the Battle Pass is available now. Also, take a moment to check out Shacknews’ Dota 2 page for our ongoing coverage.