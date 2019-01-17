Insert Coin, a full Midway Games documentary, launches in late November
Late this November, Insert Coin will take a deep dive into the history of Midway Games and explore how the likes of Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam, and more came to fruition.
Get a look behind the scenes as True Sight follows the professional teams battling in The International 2018 Grand Finals.
This week sees the release of a documentary called "Ecstasy of Order: The Tetris Masters," which follows the lives of a special breed of Tetris player. We talk to the documentary's director, Adam Cornelius.
In a nearly hour-long documentary, Bungie explores is past success and the exciting and scary world ahead of them as they step away from Halo and begin something new.