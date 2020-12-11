Watch the Super Smash Bros. Melee Metagame documentary here The sequel to the Super Smash Bros. documentary is releasing today.

The Smash Brothers documentary released back in 2013 and recounted the history of the world of competitive Smash. Seven years later, and the state of Super Smash Bros. and the community around it has changed drastically. Metagame is a new documentary from the original creators that serves as a follow up to the 2013 cult classic. Taking aim at the state of Super Smash Bros. Melee through the lens of some of its top players.

Metagame is an 8-part series that will debut today on the documentary’s Twitch channel. Over on the Metagame website, we learn more about the contents of the series. “Metagame Documentary is an eight-part series following the five best Super Smash Brothers Melee players as they battle to be world champion.”

Episodes 1-3 will air today at 2 p.m. PT, episodes 4-6 will air on December 12 at 2 p.m. PT, and the series will conclude with episodes 7 and 8 on December 13 at 2 p.m. PT. The doc followers players Mew2King, Mango, Armada, PPMD, Hungrybox, and Leffen. Despite being one of the older entries in the Smash Bros. franchise, Super Smash Bros. Melee continues to be one of the most popular fighters in esports. The game has been an ongoing point of discussion and debate in the Smash community, with those talks becoming more intense following Nintnedo’s cease and desist order on an upcoming Melee tournament.

The Metagame documentary will be premiered live this weekend, but will be available for view afterwards. For more on the Super Smash Bros. scene and the #FreeMelee movement, stick with us here on Shacknews.