Zombies Ate My Neighbors & Ghoul Patrol are coming to the Nintendo Switch in June
Disney Interactive and DotEmu are bringing LucasArts classic titles Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol to the Switch with some light improvements.
You're going to forget about your worries and your strife when Baloo comes to Disney Infinity.
Maybe something Deadpool related? We doubt it, but it doesn't hurt to wish really, really hard.
Prepare to take your Frozen addiction to a new level as Frozen Free Fall: Snowball Fight is now available to download for free on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam.
Disney Infinity 3.0 for the recently revealed Apple TV will include both its own starter pack and a dedicated controller.
Disney Interactive has released new information regarding the Toy Box that will launch in Disney Infinity 3.0, which includes online multiplayer matchmaking, the ability to give Townspeople Sidekicks jobs, and more.
Disney Interactive has announced the release date for Disney Infinity 3.0 as well as what will be available for purchase that day.
Disney Infinity has become more than a family-friendly experience for all ages. It's also become a collector's dream, with figures spanning nearly all of Disney's properties, homegrown and beyond. Shacknews recently spoke to Avalanche Software Studio Art Director and key architect Jeff Bunker about the process of creating a Disney Infinity figure.
Get all the necessary pieces to re-live a Disney holiday classic, thanks to Disney Infinity.
A new mobile tower-defense game set in the Star Wars universe has been announced for iOS and Android.