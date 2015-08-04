Dead Island 2 lives with February 2023 release date
It's been dormant for many years, but Dead Island 2 has risen from the grave and will be available early next year.
It's been dormant for many years, but Dead Island 2 has risen from the grave and will be available early next year.
A first look at Homefront: The Revolution's gameplay was revealed today at Gamescom 2015.
Deep Silver announced Homefront: The Revolution has been hit with a delay while also announcing its latest in-house development studio.