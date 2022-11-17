Dead Island 2 delayed back to April 2023 We may have been waiting on Dead Island 2 for the last 8 years, but it looks like Deep Silver just added a couple more months to the wait.

It looks like 8 years after its original announcement, Dead Island 2 is still coming up against delays. Deep Silver just announced the latest delay for the game and this one will push it a couple months back beyond the recently announced February 2023 release date. Now, Dead Island 2 is expected to arrive near the end of April 2023.

Deep Silver announced the latest delay on Dead Island 2 via the Dead Island Twitter on November 17, 2022. According to the announcement, the team needs additional time to put the remaining polish on the game. It’s release date is now set for April 28, 2023.

“The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us, and we are as disappointed as you undoubtedly are,” the provided statement reads. “The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now; we’re going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we’re proud to launch. For those of you who’ve been waiting for years, thank you for hanging in there with us.”

Dead Island 2 will slip back a few more months as the team continues to polish the final bits of the game. It's now coming in April 2023.

Source: Twitter

Dead Island 2 seemingly came out of the woodwork this year with Deep Silver sharing that it was not only still in development, but getting close to finished. Eventually, we got a new reveal at Gamescom 2022’s Opening Night Live presentation, which shared the recent February 2023 release date for Dead Island 2. Unfortunately, it seems that’s not meant to be, but Deep Silver did add that it would be showing off new aspects of the game in the very near future. Apparently, a new trailer and gameplay will be coming for Dead Island 2 on December 6, 2022.

With that in mind, and the new Dead Island 2 release date set for April 2023, stay tuned for the latest updates and news on the game as it becomes available.