Dead Island 2 goes gold, will release a week early Deep Silver has announced that Dead Island 2 will now ship a week early.

After many years in development, Dead Island 2 will finally be launching this year. While the game was set for a February 2023 release when it was re-revealed in August of last year, the game was later pushed back to the end of April. Now, publisher Deep Silver has shared an encouraging update on the state of the zombie survival game. Dead Island 2 has gone gold, and its release date has been moved up by a week.

In a tweet earlier today, Deep Silver announced that Dead Island 2 has gone gold. A common term in game development, going gold means that a game is essentially ready to be printed on discs and shipped to stores. Essentially, the game is finished. While it’s always good news for fans and developers alike when a game goes gold, you could argue that it’s even more of a significant milestone for Dead Island 2. Originally announced all the way back in 2014, Dead Island 2 has had a long, tumultuous development cycle. After extensive delays and a change in developer, Dead Island 2 will finally be in the hands of players soon.

You asked for it, you got it. Dead Island 2 went gold and it's coming out a week early.

See you in HELL-A on April 21, 2023.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/8Gu28bIcUS — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) February 13, 2023

The tweet also shares that Dead Island 2 will now launch on April 21, 2023. This is one week ahead of the April 28 release date that the game was delayed to in November. The new release date means that Dead Island 2 will no longer share a release date with Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is one of the year’s most anticipated games.

After nearly a decade, the release of Dead Island 2 is just over two months away. With the game officially going gold, another delay at this point is incredibly unlikely. As we await more details in the lead-up to launch, be sure to bookmark our Dead Island 2 topic page.