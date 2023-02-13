Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Dead Island 2 goes gold, will release a week early

Deep Silver has announced that Dead Island 2 will now ship a week early.
Donovan Erskine
8

After many years in development, Dead Island 2 will finally be launching this year. While the game was set for a February 2023 release when it was re-revealed in August of last year, the game was later pushed back to the end of April. Now, publisher Deep Silver has shared an encouraging update on the state of the zombie survival game. Dead Island 2 has gone gold, and its release date has been moved up by a week.

In a tweet earlier today, Deep Silver announced that Dead Island 2 has gone gold. A common term in game development, going gold means that a game is essentially ready to be printed on discs and shipped to stores. Essentially, the game is finished. While it’s always good news for fans and developers alike when a game goes gold, you could argue that it’s even more of a significant milestone for Dead Island 2. Originally announced all the way back in 2014, Dead Island 2 has had a long, tumultuous development cycle. After extensive delays and a change in developer, Dead Island 2 will finally be in the hands of players soon.

The tweet also shares that Dead Island 2 will now launch on April 21, 2023. This is one week ahead of the April 28 release date that the game was delayed to in November. The new release date means that Dead Island 2 will no longer share a release date with Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is one of the year’s most anticipated games.

After nearly a decade, the release of Dead Island 2 is just over two months away. With the game officially going gold, another delay at this point is incredibly unlikely. As we await more details in the lead-up to launch, be sure to bookmark our Dead Island 2 topic page.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 13, 2023 8:40 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Dead Island 2 goes gold, will release a week early

    • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 13, 2023 8:48 AM

      Neat. I liked the previous game(s?).

      • devpaul legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 13, 2023 9:01 AM

        yeah. had a blast with the first one. hope they pull this off

        • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          February 13, 2023 9:07 AM

          For some reason I feel like I played two previous Dead Island games (and not the MOBA Riptide thing). Am I on crack, or was there a second Dead Island game that wasn't "Dead Island 2"? Or a stand-alone expansion?

          • devpaul legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            February 13, 2023 9:10 AM

            yeah there was a 2nd one (riptide) and it continued the story right after ending of 1st.

            • rms legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              February 13, 2023 9:13 AM

              The first game astounded me; the second I bounced hard off of, never tried it again.

              • devpaul legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                February 13, 2023 9:18 AM

                same for me, mainly because I tried playing it after Dying Light 1 came out which had amazing movement - going back to Dead Island was a no-go for me after that.

                • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  February 13, 2023 9:22 AM

                  I tried playing Dying Light 1 after playing the Dead Island games, and I could not get into it. Practically everything about it aggravated me.

                  I enjoyed Dying Light 2 more, until I got fed up with being kicked to the title screen. I don't know if that was ever fixed.

            • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              February 13, 2023 9:17 AM

              Ok, it was Riptide that was the sequel/expansion. I'm clearly confused.

