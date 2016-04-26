Dead Island 2 reportedly still in development & could get new reveal this year
Deep Silver is allegedly quite far along on the development of Dead Island 2 and the game could show up as early as Q4 2022.
Deep Silver is allegedly quite far along on the development of Dead Island 2 and the game could show up as early as Q4 2022.
Can't we all just get along?
It'll take more than one hardened rebel to take back the homeland from hostile forces, so Deep Silver is preparing to bring out a four-player online Resistance mode as part of a closed beta set to kick off in a couple of weeks.