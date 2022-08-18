Dead Island 2 listing on Amazon allegedly leaks release date New information about the game has been circulating frequently after being in quiet development for years.

Dead Island 2 is a title we did not expect to hear about in 2022, but it’s one that’s been active throughout the last few months. Rumors, leaks, and some interesting commentary from the IP owners have pushed Dead Island 2 back to the surface and even given it an alleged release window of early 2023. Another recent leak has also served to build upon the early 2023 rumor. Following a sudden listing on Amazon, it seems that Dead Island 2 has a launch date set in February 2023.

The Dead Island 2 listing on Amazon was spotted fairly recently by sources such as video game deals and news twitter Wario64, though the listing was reportedly altered following discovery. While the listing still shares a few new screenshots that haven’t been seen before, including a Day One edition of the game, details such as a release date originally appeared on the listing. According to Wario64, the Amazon page originally included a shipping date of February 3, 2023. This information has since been removed from the page.

Dead Island's listing on Amazon apparently featured details that were removed, such as a release date, but the listing and new screenshots for the game and its case still remain intact.

Source: Amazon

It's very possible that the February 2023 date may have been a placeholder. After all, the rest of the Amazon listing is still up. Previously, it was suggested that Dead Island 2 may be targeting a March 2023 release, so the February date wouldn’t be far off the mark. However, these recent stories are the first times in a few years that we’ve heard anything substantial about the game. Dead Island 2 has switched developers a couple times since Deep Silver announced it back in 2014, and official confirmation on any of the leaks we’ve seen so far still has yet to happen.

Whatever’s going on, it looks like February or March 2023 will be an eventful time for Dead Island 2. As we await more details on the game, stay tuned for further Dead Island 2 updates right here at Shacknews.