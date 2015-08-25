Cryptic Crytek Crysis tweet hints something new could be coming
The Crysis twitter hadn't been active since 2016, until just now. Could Crytek be up to something new with the franchise?
Xbox Live Gold members will be able to pick up Tomb Raider, Crysis 3 and more for free starting on September 1.
GameSpy's online services will be shut down on May 31. Some publishers are actively finding a way to make their multiplayer games work. For example, older Battlefield games will continue operating, as will Arma. Developers like Capcom and Epic Games are planning workarounds. But, one franchise's legacy games will close its online doors come May 31: Crysis.
Crysis 3 is moving out of the Liberty Dome and into the Pacific closer to where the original series began with the just announced Lost Island DLC.
A set of achievements appears to have revealed an upcoming multiplayer DLC pack for Crysis 3.
The Wii U is a reasonably powerful piece of kit, so how come the recent launch of Crysis 3 skipped it? Developer Crytek did actually have the supersuit shooter up and running on Nintendo's new console, CEO Cevat Yerli has revealed, but the powers that be wouldn't commit to pushing it out and Crytek couldn't self publish. So it was killed.
An Oculus Rift mod provides head-tracking support for Crysis, Crysis Wars, and CryEngine 3.
Crysis 3 encourages creative experimentation with its array of weapons and nanosuit powers. It's also very pretty. We review the PC version of Crysis 3.
An earlier Crysis 3 trailer wanted to inspire awkward feelings of awe and arousal for one of the FPS's guns, apparently. Now a new commercial wants to spark similar desires for its protagonist, with a little help from ZZ Top. Boys want to be him, I guess, and girls want to be with him, probably. Every girl's crazy about a sharp-dressed man, after all.
Crysis 3's multiplayer beta starts next week and lasts through February 12, giving players a chance to try two game modes and two maps before the game launches on February 19.