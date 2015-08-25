Crysis 3 trailer deploys ZZ Top

An earlier Crysis 3 trailer wanted to inspire awkward feelings of awe and arousal for one of the FPS's guns, apparently. Now a new commercial wants to spark similar desires for its protagonist, with a little help from ZZ Top. Boys want to be him, I guess, and girls want to be with him, probably. Every girl's crazy about a sharp-dressed man, after all.