2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

All Stories Tagged: Crysis Series

Crysis & Crysis 2 to be affected by GameSpy shutdown

GameSpy's online services will be shut down on May 31. Some publishers are actively finding a way to make their multiplayer games work. For example, older Battlefield games will continue operating, as will Arma. Developers like Capcom and Epic Games are planning workarounds. But, one franchise's legacy games will close its online doors come May 31: Crysis.

Crysis 3 Wii U was made but 'had to die'

The Wii U is a reasonably powerful piece of kit, so how come the recent launch of Crysis 3 skipped it? Developer Crytek did actually have the supersuit shooter up and running on Nintendo's new console, CEO Cevat Yerli has revealed, but the powers that be wouldn't commit to pushing it out and Crytek couldn't self publish. So it was killed.

Crysis 3 trailer deploys ZZ Top

An earlier Crysis 3 trailer wanted to inspire awkward feelings of awe and arousal for one of the FPS's guns, apparently. Now a new commercial wants to spark similar desires for its protagonist, with a little help from ZZ Top. Boys want to be him, I guess, and girls want to be with him, probably. Every girl's crazy about a sharp-dressed man, after all.

Crysis 3 multiplayer beta begins January 29

Crysis 3's multiplayer beta starts next week and lasts through February 12, giving players a chance to try two game modes and two maps before the game launches on February 19.

