Crusader Kings 3 Director shares vision of game depth in new dev diary
Crusader Kings 3 Director Henrik Fahraeus takes players inside the depth and evolution going into the entirety of the new game in an all-new developer diary.
Crusader Kings 3 Director Henrik Fahraeus takes players inside the depth and evolution going into the entirety of the new game in an all-new developer diary.
More awesome news breaking from PDXCON 2019. Crusader Kings 3 has been officially announced.
Game developer Paradox Interactive has licensed four different IP to turn into new board game experiences.
"We felt that we have to do something really drastic here, so we decided to expand the map fifty percent bigger and push it to the east."