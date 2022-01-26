New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Crusader Kings 3 headed to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S in March

Paradox Interactive is bringing Crusader Kings 3 to current-gen consoles in March, complete with some new features.
TJ Denzer
1

Crusader Kings 3’s mighty grand strategy and kingdom lineage simulator is heading for new lands. After quite a successful run on PC, Paradox Interactive is packing up every Crusader Kings 3 has to offer and bringing it over to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game will receive a few new features taking advantage of the console formats and is set to launch on both in late March.

Paradox Interactive made the announcement of Crusader Kings 3 on consoles with a new trailer on the publisher’s YouTube channel on January 26, 2022. Crusader Kings 3’s console edition will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 29, 2022. The game has been reworked in its console debut to adapt to gamepad controls. Whether you’re observing a large region as a whole or micromanaging your cousin’s wedding and her suitor’s murder, Paradox Interactive has supposedly worked out Crusader Kings 3’s controls to work well within the confines of a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S controller. There will even be features specifically related to controller play, such as Adaptive Trigger implementation on PS5 where the triggers will respond and resist more based on how stressed your ruler is.

Crusader Kings 3 was a splendid and expanded return of a beloved grand strategy when it launched in 2020. The systems at play made for an extremely randomized tapestry of royal families, bloodlines, domination, alliances, and intrigue no matter what ruler you were playing as in various parts of the world. It was enough to get the game a sparkling review here at Shacknews, and Paradox has further supported it with expansions such as Royal Court since.

With Crusader Kings 3 arriving on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in March, console players will be able to see what this vast and randomized royal strategy and narrative machine can do. Be sure to check out our 2022 gaming calendar and plan accordingly.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

