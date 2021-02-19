Crusader Kings 2's massive array of DLC is now available as a subscription service Paradox Interactive recognizes that getting into Crusader Kings 2 and its lengthy library of DLC can be unwieldy and expensive, so it's offering a subscription service to all of it.

Since Crusader Kings 2 came out in 2012, the game has amassed a wide variety of DLC and expansions aimed at improving various functions of the game and offering new approaches to play through units, factions, content, geography, and more. Unfortunately, for the uninitiated, getting into the expanded content can be daunting and horribly expensive. To alleviate this stress, Paradox Interactive is creating a subscription service for Crusader Kings 2 that will grant access to all of its content for a low recurring fee.

Paradox Interactive announced the Crusader Kings 2 subscription service via an official post on the Paradox Forums. While the base game of Crusader Kings 2 is free-to-play on Steam, you might notice that getting the full 52 item list of DLC for the game would run a bill of $310.70. There are cheaper packages that include selections of the DLC, but it can still be quite pricey. With this in mind, Paradox’s new subscription service for the game offers access to all of the content for a much more manageable price of $4.99 a month.

All of Crusader Kings 2 would run you over $300 to buy nowadays. The Crusader Kings 2 subscription service is a low-price answer for those who want to access it all without such a hefty cost.

Paradox clarifies that for those who already own Crusader Kings 2 and content associated with it, nothing will change. They will not be charged again. Moreover, while there are no restrictions on the content players can access if they purchase the subscription, they also lose access to all of the DLC if they cancel. Since the base game is free now, it won’t be affected.

Crusader Kings 2 is a pretty great game, made better by a strong community of mods to go with all of the DLC it has had over the years. It paved a path of lessons learned to make Crusader Kings 3 a truly incredible experience (which you can read about in our Shacknews review). For those who want to see where all of the lessons came from, the Crusader Kings 2 subscription service is arguably the most cost-effective way to go about exploring it.