The Cartridge Family 085 - Our Gaming Decade in Review
We wrote a jingle for each year. That's 10 jingles for the price of one!
We wrote a jingle for each year. That's 10 jingles for the price of one!
With Crackdown 3 set to arrive next week, Microsoft is giving away the original game to all Xbox users right now.
Get the inside scoop on how Sumo Digital went about building the new Crackdown game, partnering with Terry Crews, and how games like Breath of the Wild inspired the team.
There's no better deal than free, especially when it comes to a classic like Crackdown.
We each weigh in on our favorite open-world games and bring the discussion to Chatty to get your thoughts.
No word yet if cloud computing servers were used to enhance the destruction of the development team.
Team up with Terry Crews to crack some heads next year.
During Microsoft's Gamescom media briefing, Crackdown was finally shown off after missing its E3 2015 showing.
A new Xbox One-exclusive was revealed at this year's Microsoft E3 Media Briefing and it's the return of an old favorite. That's right, Crackdown is back, bringing crime-busting action to a new neon city and it will feature full co-op action. It's coming from Platinum Games and that means it's filled with insane, manic action.