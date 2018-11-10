New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Crackdown coming to Xbox One from Cloudgine

A new Xbox One-exclusive was revealed at this year's Microsoft E3 Media Briefing and it's the return of an old favorite. That's right, Crackdown is back, bringing crime-busting action to a new neon city and it will feature full co-op action. It's coming from Platinum Games and that means it's filled with insane, manic action.

