The Cartridge Family 085 - Our Gaming Decade in Review

It's a miracle we got this epsidoe out... but we did it. And we did it because we love bloviating about games despite our limited time to play them. I guess that's what makes the games on today's show so important, though - we made time for them. Isn't that the highest praise of all? Our most limited resource, time, was dispensed like currency on the likes of Mario, John Marston, Jack Shepherd and so many more these past ten years. We spend this episode both reminicsing and listing our favorite games of the decade all before sending you off into the new year with our merriest of holiday wishes.

So, with that we leave you with the remainder of 2019. We hope you remember the past decade as fondly as we do (as far as video games go). Catch you on the other side.

Download The Cartridge Family, Episode 085

Today's Cast

Subscribe to The Cartridge Family