Company of Heroes 3 announced for late 2022
Relic Entertainment and Sega have announced that Company of Heroes 3 is in the works for PC, the first new game in the franchise since 2013.
The usual suspects from SEGA get some love in the annual bundle celebrating Valentine's Day.
King Art Games has announced its upcoming real-time strategy game, Iron Harvest, is currently in development and is expected to release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.
Company of Heroes 2 is getting a new standalone expansion in September, with this latest one focusing on the British army.
A free update for the Company of Heroes 2 base package will add a new Observer Mode and an array of mod tools later this afternoon.
The second standalone expansion for Company of Heroes 2 is getting its first gameplay trailer, as Sega also reveals the first pre-order incentive for Ardennes Assault.
Sega and Relic are going back to the Western Front when they release the Company of Heroes 2: The Western Front Armies standalone multiplayer expansion on June 24.
Sega and Relic Entertainment have announced Company of Heroes 2: The Western Front Armies, a standalone multiplayer game that takes players back to the setting of the original Company of Heroes.
Company of Heroes 2 will get a new "Victory at Stalingrad" DLC pack alongside its Turning Point update next week.
Company of Heroes 2 is getting two free maps today, and the producer has teased an upcoming Theater of War update that will let you play in 1942 from the German perspective.