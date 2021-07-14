Company of Heroes 3 announced for late 2022 Relic Entertainment and Sega have announced that Company of Heroes 3 is in the works for PC, the first new game in the franchise since 2013.

Company of Heroes is a franchise with some back and forth vibes about it. There are many that consider the first to be one of the best real-time strategy games ever created. The second was still decent, but also caught up in a bit of controversy. Regardless, the series has been quiet since 2013. Or it was… Sega and Relic Entertainment have come back together to announce Company of Heroes 3 is in the works for PC in late 2022.

Company of Heroes 3 was announced by Relic Entertainment and Sega with a press release and a fresh new cinematic trailer on the Company of Heroes YouTube channel. Currently slated for PC in the latter end of 2022, the game will return players to the intense RTS gameplay, point capture, and squad command for which the franchise is iconic. We’ll still be in World War 2 in Company of Heroes 3, but this time around the game will head to the Mediterranean for its setting with the trailer showing off an Allied assault on a German-controlled coastal Italian city.

That’s not all. Though the release date of Company of Heroes 3 is quite far off, Relic Entertainment and Sega have already moved forward with an alpha version of the game and those who take part in the Company of Heroes development program can get on board to try an early version now. The alpha test started on July 13, 2021, will be available for about three weeks, and shares a glimpse of the single-player campaign,

Company of Heroes has been away for quite a long time since the second game came out in 2013. That’s a lot of time to continue to refine and evolve the gameplay and style that made this RTS franchise beloved. It’s early yet, but we’ll look forward to seeing what Relic Entertainment and Sega have in store for us with Company of Heroes 3 throughout the coming year. Be sure to check out the game on Steam to wishlist and stay tuned right here at Shacknews for updates and new reveals as they become available.