Company of Heroes 3 developer is teasing a special reveal for tomorrow It would appear that Relic Entertainment has something it will be showing off on a livestream presentation this week.

Relic Entertainment is well-known for its strategy chops at this point, most recently having launched Age of Empires 4 alongside Xbox Game Studios, but that’s not iron it had in the fire. The group also announced it would be working on a proper sequel to the beloved and difficult Company of Heroes franchise. We’ve been waiting to hear anything new on that particular front for some time. Well, the waiting may be at an end because it looks like Relic Entertainment has something new it’s showing off on an upcoming livestream and the teaser image on the countdown looks like a desert military outpost, suggesting it could be a new reveal for Company of Heroes 3.

Relic Entertainment sent its Twitch channel live on July 11, 2022 with a countdown timer. There’s nothing to say what’s going to be shown when the countdown hits zero, but the visuals going along with it seem to show a military base in the desert. We see tents, simple houses, jeeps, covered trucks, and more in what’s shown. It all seems to point more towards a World War 2 setting that would be appropriate for Company of Heroes 3.

Company of Heroes 3 was announced in July 2021 and it seems like a good time for an update as Relic prepares to go live with a special presentation. [Image via Sega]

Sega and Relic Entertainment announced Company of Heroes 3 back in July 2021. Since then, the developer has been very quiet on when the game will be coming or how it will be improved upon what we’ve seen before in the franchise. Either way, Relic Entertainment has the champs to take this series where it needs to go. It has been working on the Company of Heroes games since the very first one in 2006 and with the last one having come out in 2013, there’s plenty to bring to a modern entry in the real-time strategy franchise.

Given how long it’s been since we heard anything, it seems likely that we’re about to get some new reveals and updates on Company of Heroes 3. Stay tuned for tomorrow when Relic goes live with its livestream presentation.