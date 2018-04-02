Prince of Persia Redemption leaked footage shows off gameplay of canceled game
A recently surfaced trailer for a canceled Prince of Persia Redemption game shows a lengthy look at what could have been a sequel to the 2008 reboot.
A recently surfaced trailer for a canceled Prince of Persia Redemption game shows a lengthy look at what could have been a sequel to the 2008 reboot.
The colorful, team-based arena action game from developer Double Helix was once thought to be one of Amazon Game Studios’ flagship titles.
He just doesn't want to do it any more.
This Platinum title isn't going gold.
This Mega Bloks Halo game is the Halo game you never knew you wanted.
The Nintendo 3DS Assassin's Creed game has been canned, it's no surprise to hear, but its plot has ended up being recycled for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Revelations.