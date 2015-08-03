Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare sequel reportedly in development for 2025
After the lukewarm reception of Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games wants to return to the frenetic sci-fi feel of 2014's Advanced Warfare.
There's one more chapter in the Exo Zombies saga, which is set to deploy tomorrow. Activision and Sledgehammer are preparing players for the end with a new trailer.
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare is set to receive its final DLC pack in the form of 'Reckoning,' with Xbox owners set to get it first next week.
Hail to the king, baby! Bruce Campbell has joined the cast of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare's Exo Zombies campaign and you can check him out in the latest trailer.
Activision has announced Advanced Warfare's next DLC pack, called Supremacy, will land on Xbox first next week.
Video game history is full of fads that are dead, or ones that we wish were. But some ideas are just too strong to die. They manage to survive and adapt in both subtle and overt ways.
Although the Black Ops 3 reveal hit with a bang, it's hard to shake the feeling that it seems very similar to Advanced Warfare. The differences between wearing an EXO suit and being a cyborg may be minor at best. Could the Call of Duty series be running out of ideas, and will future games all look alike?
You can have a deep and satisfying gaming experience without having to spend 40 hours or more playing it. Here are ten games that will satisfy without eating up all your spare time.
A new teaser video has been released for Black Ops 3, and we're getting a serious case of Advanced Warfare deja vu.
Michael Condrey, co-founder and studio head at Sledgehammer Games, was on hand to take in all of the action live at the 2015 Call of Duty Championship. He talks about the growth in popularity of Call of Duty eSports in this exclusive interview.