All Stories Tagged: Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Opinion: Differences Among Call of Duty Games Are Skin Deep

Although the Black Ops 3 reveal hit with a bang, it's hard to shake the feeling that it seems very similar to Advanced Warfare. The differences between wearing an EXO suit and being a cyborg may be minor at best. Could the Call of Duty series be running out of ideas, and will future games all look alike?

