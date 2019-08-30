Bulletstorm for VR announced at Meta Quest Showcase 2023
Get ready to practice your Skillshots in VR as Bulletstorm VR storms onto the Meta Quest.
Play Bulletstorm and chew bubblegum with Duke Nukem, who's perpetually out of gum.
Gearbox announced during their Pax East show that Bulletstorm Duke of Switch Edition will release this coming summer.
A new tweet from Gearbox could be teasing a potential Duke Nukem or Bulletstorm game.
If you are a PS Plus subscriber, prepare for a November full of explosions and karate chops.
The game heralded as the spirtual successor to Duke Nukem 3D finally gets to kick ass and chew bubble gum in Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition. Check out this interview from to find out more!
Probably goes without saying, but here you have it.
Play as Duke Nukem, complete with voiceover by Jon St. John
More news has surfaced about the rumored remaster of underappreciate shooter, Bulletstorm.
A remastered version of Bulletstorm is apparently in development, according to Microsoft.