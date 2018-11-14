Bugbear's Next Car Game now in Early Access

FlatOut creator Bugbear may have failed earlier this year to Kickstart its next crash-happy racer, which imaginatively is still codenamed Next Car Game, but hasn't given up. The game today launched an Early Access version, letting people pre-order to start playing while Bugbear finishes development. To tempt people into pre-ordering, the dev has also released an updated version of its technology test sandbox, which lets players smash cars into pretty little pieces.