Wreckfest Season 2 adds new cars, tracks, and challenges
More mayhem is on its way to Wreckfest with newly announced DLC and Getaway Car Pack.
More mayhem is on its way to Wreckfest with newly announced DLC and Getaway Car Pack.
THQ Nordic continues its buying spree of developers with today's acquisition of Bugbear Entertainment.
After years in early access hell, Bugbear’s spiritual successor to Flatout has officially released. We attempt to take it for a spin and find out if she’s road-ready.
FlatOut creator Bugbear may have failed earlier this year to Kickstart its next crash-happy racer, which imaginatively is still codenamed Next Car Game, but hasn't given up. The game today launched an Early Access version, letting people pre-order to start playing while Bugbear finishes development. To tempt people into pre-ordering, the dev has also released an updated version of its technology test sandbox, which lets players smash cars into pretty little pieces.
BugBear, developer of the FlatOut series and Ridge Racer Driftopia, is working on its Next Car Game. Currently untitled, the studio is planning on self-publishing the game on PC in early 2014.
If you want early access to Namco Bandai's free-to-play racer, here's an easy way to get beta keys.
Ridge Racer: Driftopia is a free-to-play game coming from Bugbear, coming later this year.
Following Ridge Racer Unbounded, developer Bugbear Entertainment says it's "going back to our roots" with a new cartastic smash 'em up. The FlatOut creator has revealed a project it's referring to simply as "next car game," dropping a trailer which sees cars and debris tossed through the air with abandon in a destruction derby.