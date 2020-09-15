Wreckfest Season 2 adds new cars, tracks, and challenges More mayhem is on its way to Wreckfest with newly announced DLC and Getaway Car Pack.

Wreckfest takes the racing genre and cranks the chaos up to an 11. Developed by Bugbear Entertainment, this racer uses a physics engine to let players crash into each other until they’re left with a one-wheeled scrap of metal barreling down the road. New ways to play are on the way as Season 2 of Wreckfest has been announced, adding new cars, tracks, challenges, and rewards.

In a newly released trailer for Season 2 posted to the THQ Nordic YouTube channel, we get a look at what to expect in the second season of Wreckfest. Season two adds a crop of free content to the game. This includes Getaway Heat (tournament), Hillstreet Circuit (track), Rocket RX (car), as well as new paint jobs to personalize your vehicle with. Bugbear also plans to add new free tournaments every couple of weeks throughout the duration of Season 2.

Season 2 also adds the Getaway Car Pack, which features three new vehicles that the publisher detailed to Shacknews in a press release.

Bullet : This classic american muscle car oozes with pure power and strength, and is a perfect getaway car

: This classic american muscle car oozes with pure power and strength, and is a perfect getaway car Razor : One of the finest tuner cars, very agile and super fast on twisty tracks.

: One of the finest tuner cars, very agile and super fast on twisty tracks. Cardinal: This former state official car with a reinforced body is ideal for the toughest car chases!

The Getaway Car Pack is available now for $3.99 USD and is the first of four planned car packs for Season 2.

Wreckfest holds a special place here at Shacknews, as it’s the subject of weekly Shackbattles, where our community gets together to have some fun and yell at each other. Wreckfest has also been featured more than once in the Shacknews Stimulus Games.

For more on the destruction-based racer, be sure to visit the Wreckfest topic page on Shacknews.