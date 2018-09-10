7 games we want for the PlayStation 5 launch lineup
The PlayStation 5 is set to release this holiday season and Shacknews has a list of 7 games we hope to see. (Along with one humble request.)
Bloodborne fans can pick up their very own copy of the game's vinyl OST when the Deluxe Original Soundtrack releases this September.
FromSoftware is kicking the hype train into full gear ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2018.
The steps you must take in Bloodborne to reach Cainhurst Castle, home of the Vilebloods.
Become a deadly hunter in Bloodborne by equipping a weapon in both hands.
Learn where to find and how to farm Red Jelly for Chalice Rituals in Bloodborne.
This is the episode that Joe reconciles the fact that owning a PC is looking more and more 'mandatory'.
Sony is going all in on the PS4 with its Plus subscription from here on.
Our souls will remain bound to the Nexus, but those bindings grow weaker in less than 24 hours.
For years, I believed with all my heart that Dark Souls 2 was superior to Bloodborne. I was wrong. Gathered here is every scrap of scientific, incontrovertible evidence proving Bloodborne's superiority to the black sheep of the franchise.