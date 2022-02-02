ShackStream: Embracing the old, polygonal blood in Bloodborne PSX Good old Yharnam is looking a little more blocky than we remember, but we will hunt as a hunter does nonetheless.

Bloodborne is quite the iconic entry among the FromSoftware library and has spawned plenty of creative efforts based upon its mixed steampunk and eldritch world. A recent product of that passion is Bloodborne PSX. It’s a demake redesign of Bloodborne built to take everything in the original and make it look and play like an original PlayStation 1 game. A demo build is available now and we’re going to dive into this polygonal hunt on a special ShackStream today.

Bloodborne PSX was crafted by game developer and programmer Lilith Walther, who has made the project available via Itch.io. It’s not associated with Sony Computer Entertainment of America (SCEA), PlayStation, or FromSoftware, but it is a lovingly crafted project nonetheless. Bloodborne PSX currently features a redesigned Yharnam and Hunter’s Dream in PS1 graphical style, around 10 of the game’s original transforming weapons, and reflex intensive action melee as you take on the mad denizens of the city and the ravenous beasts that lurk in its shadows.

You can watch as we take a dive into the depths of Bloodborne PSX on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

The old blood beckons in Yharnam, even if it’s… a bit more polygonal than usual. Join us as we face the hunt like it’s 1999 in Bloodborne PSX on today’s ShackStream.