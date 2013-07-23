Destroy All Humans! remake beams up with July release date
Head back to the '50s as Crypto and terrorize the townsfolk while trying to topple the government...you know, standard stuff.
Destroy All Humans! is being remade, and Shacknews gets the inside scoop on all of the updated version's latest changes, tweaks, and new features.
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams developer Black Forest Games was formed from remnants of Spellbound Entertainment, and is now resurrecting one of the Gothic 4 maker's old projects. It's trying to crowdfund Ravensdale, a steampunk fantasy "run&gun platformer" boasting four-player co-op.
Biker gangs are curiously under-represented in video games, especially given the popularity of TV series Sons of Anarchy. Doings it best to address this imbalance, Deep Silver has announced three bike 'em ups with the Ride to Hell name--one retail, one downloadable, and one mobile. Yes, Ride to Hell, the game it announced in 2008 then seemed to forget about.
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams is coming to XBLA on March 20, to PC retail disc the week after, and finally to PlayStation 3 sometime in April.
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams is coming to PlayStation Network as well, and is being handled personally by Black Forest Games. bitComposer still owns the publishing rights for the retail PC and XBLA versions, and all three will be coming in early spring.
The Great Giana Sisters got their start in video games in a cheeky Super Mario Bros. clone which was pulled from shelves after threats by Nintendo, but are starting to make it big in their own right. Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams recently launched with a crowd-funded helping hand from Kickstarter, and now it's leaping towards Xbox Live Arcade.