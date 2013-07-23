Ride to Hell rolling out trio of biker games

Biker gangs are curiously under-represented in video games, especially given the popularity of TV series Sons of Anarchy. Doings it best to address this imbalance, Deep Silver has announced three bike 'em ups with the Ride to Hell name--one retail, one downloadable, and one mobile. Yes, Ride to Hell, the game it announced in 2008 then seemed to forget about.