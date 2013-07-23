New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Giana Sisters dev crowdfunding Ravensdale

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams developer Black Forest Games was formed from remnants of Spellbound Entertainment, and is now resurrecting one of the Gothic 4 maker's old projects. It's trying to crowdfund Ravensdale, a steampunk fantasy "run&gun platformer" boasting four-player co-op.

Ride to Hell rolling out trio of biker games

Biker gangs are curiously under-represented in video games, especially given the popularity of TV series Sons of Anarchy. Doings it best to address this imbalance, Deep Silver has announced three bike 'em ups with the Ride to Hell name--one retail, one downloadable, and one mobile. Yes, Ride to Hell, the game it announced in 2008 then seemed to forget about.

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams coming to PS3

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams is coming to PlayStation Network as well, and is being handled personally by Black Forest Games. bitComposer still owns the publishing rights for the retail PC and XBLA versions, and all three will be coming in early spring.

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams jumping to XBLA

The Great Giana Sisters got their start in video games in a cheeky Super Mario Bros. clone which was pulled from shelves after threats by Nintendo, but are starting to make it big in their own right. Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams recently launched with a crowd-funded helping hand from Kickstarter, and now it's leaping towards Xbox Live Arcade.

