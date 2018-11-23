New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

NBA 2K12: Game of the Year Edition announced

The "Game of the Year" repackaging is quite common in the video games industry. However, have you ever seen a sports game so brazenly don the accolade on its box? 2K Sports is doing it with NBA 2K12.

