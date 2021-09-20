Best Buy rumored to sell PS5 & Xbox Series X in stores this week Best Buy may have the new consoles on physical shelves for the first time this week.

It’s been nearly a year since the Xbox Series X and PS5 first released, and it’s arguably still just as difficult to find one. Launching during a pandemic and an ongoing chip shortage has meant that most prospective buyers have taken on digital stores to try and score a new console. Best Buy has been one of the primary sources of acquiring new hardware, though the company has exclusively sold them through its website. This may be changing in the near future, as new rumors state that the company will begin selling the Xbox Series X and PS5 in stores starting this week.

Rumors about Best Buy selling Xbox Series X and PS5 began to surface this week, and gained a lot of credibility after TechRadar published a report in which it stated several sources have confirmed the company’s plans. According to the report, the new gaming consoles will begin to appear on shelves at Best Buy stores starting on September 23, 2021. That’s only a handful of days away at the time of this article’s writing, so it won’t be long before we learn if these rumors are true or not.

TechRadar shared images that they obtained, which show inventory for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, stating that over 50 of each are available to sell in-store. For security purposes, the location is obscured, so we don’t know exactly which Best Buy location this information is from.

If you’ve been inside of a Best Buy over the past year, you may have noticed a complete absence of Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles. This isn’t due to a supply shortage, but the fact that Best Buy has opted to only distribute the consoles online up to this point. If the rumors prove true, you will slowly begin to see PS5 and Xbox Series X systems pop on shelves at physical Best Buy locations.