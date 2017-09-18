2K to kill Battleborn servers and game support once and for all in 2021
Yes, the Battleborn servers were still running, but not for long. 2K is officially canning the game entirely come January 2021.
"Those alien bastards are gonna pay for not supporting Battleborn..."
You'll get a weekly rotation of six heroes from the roster of 30. Don't call it 'free to play,' though.
The doctor is in and ready to stick you.
Livestream tomorrow will show the changes in action, and perhaps a release date.
The 30th Hero in Battleborn has been revealed along with the release of the game's latest Story Operation, Toby's Friendship Raid.
Kid Ultra may have been designed to help children, but we know he'll be pushing adults around with his abilities.
There are also a host of tweaks and fixes in a huge list of patch notes.
According to an anonymous source, Gearbox wanted to position its MOBA/shooter hybrid as a F2P product out of the gate.
This bird go boom.