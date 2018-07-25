New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Auroch Digital

Games Workshop's Chainsaw Warrior out on PC

If someone goes through all the effort and expense of licensing a classic Games Workshop boardgame, you think they'd give a little notice when releasing their video game adaptation. Evidently believing contrary, Auroch Digital yesterday released the PC edition of Chainsaw Warrior, priced at only $4.99.

Games Workshop's Chainsaw Warrior coming to PC and mobile

Games Workshop may be best known for its Warhammer Fantasy and Warhammer 40,000 wargames, but the company has made plenty of weird and obscure board games and RPGs too. Single-player board game Chainsaw Warrior is becoming a video game thanks to Auroch Digital, giving us an hour and a hefty chainsaw to save New York from invading mutants and zombies.

