Games Workshop's Chainsaw Warrior coming to PC and mobile

Games Workshop may be best known for its Warhammer Fantasy and Warhammer 40,000 wargames, but the company has made plenty of weird and obscure board games and RPGs too. Single-player board game Chainsaw Warrior is becoming a video game thanks to Auroch Digital, giving us an hour and a hefty chainsaw to save New York from invading mutants and zombies.