Brewmaster devs toyed with idea to make virtual beers real Auroch Digital shared the concepts formed the foundation of its upcoming beer making simulator, as well as some fun ideas that were considered.

Beer brewing, micro-brewing, and home brewery have become quite the hobby throughout the last decade. As local breweries have popped up, so too have the opportunities to learn how to brew beer and other drinks yourself with your own tools and recipes. With that in mind, Auroch Digital is creating a simulation game called Brewmaster that brings the complicated process and love of beer brewery to life in a video game. Recently, Auroch Digital producer Peter Willington sat down to speak with us about how the game came into development and the fun ideas the team toyed with in Brewmaster’s development process.

One thing Willington talks about in the interview is how the cost of money and knowledge in beer creation (and especially figuring out how to make a good batch) can be prohibitive to enjoying the hobby. To that end, Brewmaster uses real chemistry concepts in its gameplay to guide you into understanding of recipes and the effort that goes into good craft brewery. It goes so deep as for the game engine to recognize what kind of flavor profiles you’re creating from your chemistry and craft.

Brewmaster is definitely an interesting prospect because, as Willington shares, beer brewery is quite difficult especially in the early efforts. By guiding players deeply into the beer-brewring process, complete with tips and real knowledge as to how beer brewery works, it could feasibly be used as a guide to actually learn how to brew beer in real life. Brewmaster is still in development for the time being, but you can already find it on Steam where you can wishlist the game.

