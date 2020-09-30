New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The first Steam Digital Tabletop Fest debuts this October

Celebrate the intersection of digital and tabletop gaming with the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest, set to begin in October.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Steam has been many people's primary destination for PC gaming for many years. However, gaming is more than just video games. It's also tabletop games. Valve is looking to celebrate this side of the gaming sphere with a new event called the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest.

First announced Tuesday morning on Steam, the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest will be held in conjunction with the people at Auroch Digital and look to celebrate the intersection of physical and digital gaming. Specifically, they're celebrating video games that have made the transition to physical media and vice versa.

Valve will have several speakers line up. Among them is James Vaughan, creator of Plague Inc.: Evolved (and Chatty poster jamiejme), who will be discussing both the traditional video game, as well as the physical board game. Other events include a presentation of Othercide from its Art Director and Lead Game Designer; a livestream of Gloomhaven, featuring the game's developers; a virtual panel about games set on Mars; and a virtual panel about Cthulhu games and the mythology's impact on gaming as a whole. Players can also expect to hear from speakers like Sandy Peterson (Call of Cthulhu RPG, Quake, Cthulhu Wars), Steve Jackson (Munchkin, Ogre, Car Wars), Games Workshop co-founder Ian Livingstone, Wingspan creator Elizabeth Hargrave, and author Simon Parkin. Valve will reveal more speakers as the event draws closer and will also have video on demand for anybody who misses any of the panels.

And of course, there will be a sale to go along with this event, so be sure to mark your calendars and update your wishlists accordingly. The Steam Digital Tabletop Fest is set to run from October 21-26. You can get an idea of what to expect during the upcoming sale on the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest landing page.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

