All Stories Tagged: Aspyr

Civilization 5: Brave New World expansion announced

Culture, trade and diplomacy are to become more important in Civilization 5 with Brave New World, the second expansion pack, announced today by publisher 2K Games. Arriving this summer on PC and Mac, it'll bring a new Culture Victory condition, international trade routes, the World Congress, and heaps more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops hits Mac this week

Mac gaming has come a long, long way over the past few years, but apparently not everyone has received the memo yet. While Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 is mere months away for launching on PC and consoles, the original Cod Blops from 2010 is only just making its way to shiny white Apple things this week.

Call of Duty: Black Ops coming to Mac

Sure, the rest of the world is waiting for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, but Mac gamers will finally be able to get their hands on the original Treyarch shooter later this year.

Rage 'Campaign Edition' now available on Mac

Dubbed the "Campaign Edition," the Mac version of Rage includes the entire single-player experience, enhanced with content that was formerly exclusive to the "Anarchy Edition" of the game.

