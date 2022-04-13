Aspyr Media to acquire Baldur's Gate Enhanced & MythForce studio Beamdog Embracer Group & Saber Interactive subsidiary Aspyr will publish Beamdog's upcoming MythForce as part of the acquisition.

Aspyr Media has announced it will acquire Beamdog and publish its upcoming game, MythForce. Beamdog has been around for quite a bit, giving new life to some of the best of fantasy-fiction RPGs over more than a decade. However, the group is also pursuing its own original project in MythForce and the classic Star Wars game remastering studio Aspyr Media is apparently lending a hand as the two partner together.

Aspyr Media announced its acquisition of Beamdog, as well as publishing on MythForce, in a press release on LinkedIn on April 13, 2022. According to the release, Aspyr will take over publishing on Beamdog’s newly announced original project, MythForce: a first-person fantasy-fiction rogue-lite based on ‘80s cartoons which is coming to early access on the Epic Games Store on April 20, 2022. Reportedly, both entities are waiting on regulatory approval and further closing conditions before the acquisition fully goes through, but once it does, Beamdog will reportedly still act as an independent studio. Nonetheless, Aspyr will also collaborate closely with Beamdog in the development of MythForce.

Beamdog has previously worked on a number of remasters, but its upcoming project is MythForce, based heavily on '80s cartoons, which will now be published by Aspyr Media.

Beamdog has been around since 2009, formed by ex-Bioware leads Trent Oster and Cameron Tofer. The studio has previously been known best for its remasters of Baldur’s Gate, Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights. MythForce stands to be one of the studio’s first original projects and it’s looking rather solid to say the least ahead of its early access launch.

Meanwhile, Aspyr’s acquisition of Beamdog comes right after parent company Embracer Group’s CEO teased that the company would continue its aggressive string of studio acquisitions in order to bolster its gaming empire.

With Beamdog coming under Aspyr and Saber Interactive in the Embracer empire and Aspyr picking up publishing on MythForce, it will be interesting to see how the new partnership works out. Stay tuned for more details on MythForce, Beamdog, and Aspyr as updates become available.