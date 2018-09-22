Sparklite review - A new awakening
Red Blue Games is taking us back to the old-school action-adventure mashup, but is Sparklite more than just a nostalgia trip? Our review.
Red Blue Games is taking us back to the old-school action-adventure mashup, but is Sparklite more than just a nostalgia trip? Our review.
Pixel Crow's police simulator has made its way to consoles but how does it fare? Our review.
The team at Hello Games plans to follow up No Man's Sky with The Last campfire and showed off its trailer at The Game Awards.
The launch of this unique indie adventure was also celebrated with a limited edition beer in Australia.
A new trailer out of Gamescom shows off the spooky Hawkins Mansion.
Take a look at Chloe and Nadine engaging in stealth combat, exploration, and casual banter.