Interview - Put your battle strategy to the test in Fairy Tail Get insight to how Koei Tecmo is adapting the beloved manga and anime into an action RPG.

Initially released as a Manga, Fairy Tail follows the story of friends at a wizard guild and the adventures they embark on together. Since then, the series has seen a successful anime adaptation. Now, Fairy Tail is making the jump to gaming with an RPG on the way. We interviewed a developer behind the game to learn about the game’s core mechanics, along with what it takes from the source materials.

Our Reviews Editor Blake Morse sat down with a developer on Fairy Tail to talk specifics. In the interview below, the developer talks about the combat system. Although players can travel the overworld freely, combat in this anime/manga adaptation is turn-based. Battles are laid out on a grid like playing field and players must. move around and attack accordingly. “Because there are so many magics in this game… we just thought to add another layer [like] attack radius, in order to make it more interesting.

With the goal of staying true to the source material in mind, the Fairy Tail video game will feature a wide variety of spells and magic abilities for players to use. This alone will create for a diverse way to strategize and plan battles. Adding a turn-based combat system on a grid battlefield just looks to double down on these efforts.

If you're a fan of Fairy Tail and can't wait to get your hands on the game, it's currently planning to launch in Spring 2020 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.