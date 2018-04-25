3D Realms reveals Kingpin: Reloaded is coming to consoles and PC in 2020
Exact revenge on the crime boss that wronged you in this ultra-violent remaster of a throwback title.
Exact revenge on the crime boss that wronged you in this ultra-violent remaster of a throwback title.
The Vice President of 3D Realms on how a community of modders helped create Ion Fury.
The latest Build Engine game from 3D Realms is a nod to Duke Nukem 3D, while creating its own massive experience. Our review.
The retro-inspired shooter is now known as Ion Fury, and you can check out its classic FPS-tinged vibe next month.
World-renowned British metal band Iron Maiden has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against publisher 3D Realms over the game Ion Maiden.
Game developer 3D Realms has partnered with 1C Company for a new shooter based on the original Quake engine, set to be unveiled tomorrow.
He came to kick ass and chew bubblegum, but it looks like he's eating birthday cake instead.
This retro-licious platformer is a love letter to games like Commander Keen and Jazz Jackrabbit, but does it deliver on its nostalgic promises? Our review.
3D Realms is reviving the engine that Duke Nukem 3D was built on. What a time to be alive.
The developers of Wolfenstein 3D, Rise of the Triad, Duke Nukem 3D, and other games say goodbye to their friend and colleague.