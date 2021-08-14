3D Realms reveals Blood-inspired Cultic FPS at Realms Deep 2021 Realms Deep 2021 is going on right now, and 3D Realms wasted no time revealed a new Blood-inspired FPS game called Cultic from developer Jason Smith.

Realms Deep 2021 is going on right now, and 3D Realms has announced a new game called Cultic. Developed by Jason Smith, the game is inspired by the classic FPS Blood. Please take a look at the Cultic reveal trailer.

The game's developer Jason Smith has been tweeting about the project for some time, but today's announcement was the first time 3D Realms has put their stamp of approval on the project.

Boomer shooters are all the rage these days, and Blood-inspired Cultic looks pretty neat.

But wait, there's more! Cultic has a free demo available right now on Steam.

3D Realms was recently acquired by video game conglomerate Embracer Group, and it appears that today will be a celebration of their money hats. Tim Willits from Saber Interactive stopped by the stream to talk about the deal with fans, and he stressed that 3D Realms' current culture will remain. The personality and culture of the games will not change.

Tim Willits brought his best Moby cosplay for Realms Deep 2021.

The Realms Deep 2021 livestream is still going on right now, so be sure to tune in to see more great trailers and developer interviews. New Blood Interactive's Dave Oshry stopped by the stream to announce that Dusk is not coming to Nintendo Switch just yet and that he is giving away a NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU. What a swell guy!

Head over to YouDontNeed.Money for a chance to win that graphics card and keep it locked on Shacknews for all your boomer shooter news as it breaks from Realms Deep 2021.