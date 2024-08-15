DNF2001 Restoration Project devs on progress so far & QuakeCon 2024 We had a chance meeting with the DNF2001 Restoration Project developers at QuakeCon 2024, which led to a fun conversation about the latest on the project!

At QuakeCon 2024, one of the best things going (as usual) was the bustling BYOC, and chance of chances, we ran into the developers of the DNF2001 Restoration Project there. They came down to show off their newest builds of the project and even allow attendees to play. It’s been a couple years since we brought the project’s crew into our Shacknews E7 Showcase to share what the team is doing, but it just so happens that we ran into DNF2001 Restoration Project Social Media Manager Kevin 'ETPC' Matthews on the convention floor and he was kind enough to talk to us about where the project is at in 2024.

If you didn’t know, DNF2001 Restoration Project is an attempt to fix the ill-fated Duke Nukem Forever and spruce it up into the game it should have been based on the scrapped 2001 build. The team has taken deleted content and concepts and aimed to bring them back into the game, as well as fixing bugs and sprucing up broken parts all across the board. It’s also building proper single-player and multiplayer systems to allow folks to play together. You can check out our previous E7 interview with the crew to see how far the project has come.

For ETPC and the DNF2001RP team, it was an absolute pleasure to be able to share the latest builds of the game at QuakeCon 2024. QuakeCon is a hallowed ground for games like Duke Nukem and the team loved the enthusiasm from fans who came by to play as they showcased their latest demo all weekend. It was also a great place to collect feedback and see how everything they’re doing handles. If you want to see the latest the group has been up to with QuakeCon updates, you can check out the DNF2001 Restoration Project ModDB page, or join the project’s community Discord.

