Insomniac's Ted Price will be inducted into AIAS Hall of Fame at D.I.C.E. Awards 2025 A day after Ted Price announced his retirement, he's now set to be honored by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.

Earlier this week, Insomniac Games CEO and Founder Ted Price announced that he would be stepping away from the company he helped create more than 30 years ago. A day after his retirement announcement, he's now set to receive a special honor from the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. Price is slated to officially be inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame during this year's D.I.C.E. Awards.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Ted Price’s extraordinary contributions to our industry as a visionary and steadfast leader," AIAS President Meggan Scavio said via press release. "From the humble beginnings of Insomniac Games as an independent studio to its rise as a powerhouse PlayStation studio, Ted has left an indelible mark on our industry. His legacy encompasses a portfolio of beloved and critically acclaimed games, a studio that holds him in the highest regard, and a profound impact on the Academy itself. It is with the utmost honor and excitement that we commemorate Ted’s remarkable career and achievements at the 28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards."

The AIAS cited many of Price's accomplishments upon naming him as the latest Hall of Fame inductee. In addition to founding and leading Insomniac Games for more than three decades, Price was a major advocate for creators throughout the industry. He has given to charitable causes on behalf on Insomniac for many years, most recently offering support during the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. Price also served as the executive sponsor for Sony Interactive Entertainment's Global Social Justice Fund and as chairman and vice chairman of the AIAS.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games

Source: PlayStation

Price joins an esteemed club of video game luminaries who have previously been inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame. Last year, the organization inducted Nintendo composer Koji Kondo. Other members include Valve's Gabe Newell, id's John Carmack, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, SimCity creator Will Wright, and NetherRealm's Ed Boon, just to name a few. He will be presented his Hall of Fame Award by Ryan Schneider, who is one of three people set to succeed Price as Insomniac co-studio head.

The 27th annual D.I.C.E. Awards will take place on February 13 from the Aria Resort in Las Vegas, NV. The show will be streamed live on the IGN YouTube channel.