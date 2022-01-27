Ed Boon selected as Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame Inductee
Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon will be the latest AIAS Hall of Fame inductee.
Ed Boon is an instantly recognizable name not only for fans of the Mortal Kombat series, but for most gaming enthusiasts. His work on the fighting franchise and overarching influence on the genre can not be understated. Now, Ed Boon’s accomplishments will be immortalized as he is set to become the 25th Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame Inductee.
The Academy of Arts & Sciences announced that Ed Boon would be getting a Hall of Fame induction on January 27, 2022. Boon will be honored at the 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards this April in Las Vegas, where head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty will present him with his award. Booty provided a statement about his relationship with Boon and the work he’s done over the years.
Ed Boon co-developed and released Mortal Kombat in 1992, just a handful of years after he graduated from the University of Illinois. Mortal Kombat would go on to not just be a wildly successful fighting franchise, but one of the most recognizable properties in gaming and modern entertainment. Boon currently serves as the CCO of NetherRealm and oversees the production of the Mortal Kombat and Injustice games. Ed Boon’s Hall of Fame induction comes at a perfect time, as the Mortal Kombat franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.
