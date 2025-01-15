Evening Reading - January 15, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Big news out of Nintendo!

Redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #DonkeyKong Country Returns HD, available until 2/12 at 5pm PT. Icon elements will be refreshed each week. #NintendoSwitchOnline #MissionsAndRewards



Learn more: https://t.co/7xXrfFNmBL pic.twitter.com/j6tTNYMlh1 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 16, 2025

Make sure to redeem those points, folks!

Switch 2 summong circle

Gotta be any day now... right?

Metaphor: ReFantazio soundrack is now streaming

The full Metaphor: ReFantazio Original Soundtrack is out now on streaming platforms! ✨



Listen to all 131 tracks from the game, including the high-res versions: https://t.co/qGuvGgq4H4 pic.twitter.com/KkqpzS5xRQ — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) January 16, 2025

New work soundtrack just dropped!

Insomniac Spider-Man suit is coming to Marvel Rivals

🕷️ The Advanced Suit 2.0 Arrives to Celebrate the PC Launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2! 🕸️



Take the first look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023) in Marvel Rivals, the Advanced Suit 2.0 blends Otto Octavius's science with Peter Parker's genius. Crafted for the toughest battles, it… pic.twitter.com/LiyXRzkjcI — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 15, 2025

The fact that he's already voiced by Yuri too is the icing on the cake. Would love to see an animation from the game as a MVP intro.

Severance actors do a pop-up at Grand Central Station

Awesome marketing stunt from Apple, who never promotes their shows.

Fortnite adds Mecha Godzilla and King Kong

KONG & MECHA GODZILLA IN-GAME LEAKED 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oPLAHqoui3 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 15, 2025

What isn't possible in this game?

First trailer for Daredevil: Born Again

"It’s not entirely unpleasant seeing you again."



Marvel Television’s all-new series #DaredevilBornAgain premieres March 4 at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jFsz0DtUDO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 15, 2025

Trailer is hitting all the right notes. Looking forward to this!

