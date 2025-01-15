New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - January 15, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Big news out of Nintendo!

Make sure to redeem those points, folks!

Switch 2 summong circle

Gotta be any day now... right?

Metaphor: ReFantazio soundrack is now streaming

New work soundtrack just dropped!

Insomniac Spider-Man suit is coming to Marvel Rivals

The fact that he's already voiced by Yuri too is the icing on the cake. Would love to see an animation from the game as a MVP intro.

Severance actors do a pop-up at Grand Central Station

Awesome marketing stunt from Apple, who never promotes their shows.

Fortnite adds Mecha Godzilla and King Kong

What isn't possible in this game?

First trailer for Daredevil: Born Again

Trailer is hitting all the right notes. Looking forward to this!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. You should also do your daily Bubbletron and get your name on the leaderboard!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola