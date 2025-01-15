Evening Reading - January 15, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Microsoft announces layoffs & job cuts across gaming, security & sales divisions
- Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 costume comes to Marvel Rivals this January
- TikTok prepares to shut US servers down ahead of possible federal ban
- Super Mario Bros. music from the first games to see vinyl collection release in Japan
- Wartorn is a fantasy tactics game from former Age of Empires, Borderlands & BioShock devs
- Total War: Warhammer director on the journey so far, Omens of Destruction DLC & future plans
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Big news out of Nintendo!
Redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #DonkeyKong Country Returns HD, available until 2/12 at 5pm PT. Icon elements will be refreshed each week. #NintendoSwitchOnline #MissionsAndRewards— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 16, 2025
Learn more: https://t.co/7xXrfFNmBL pic.twitter.com/j6tTNYMlh1
Make sure to redeem those points, folks!
Switch 2 summong circle
Guys don’t worry, I got this. #NintendoSwitch2 pic.twitter.com/shc7WKoCrT— B.M.C. @marioman85.bsky.social (@MarioMan85) January 15, 2025
Gotta be any day now... right?
Metaphor: ReFantazio soundrack is now streaming
The full Metaphor: ReFantazio Original Soundtrack is out now on streaming platforms! ✨— Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) January 16, 2025
Listen to all 131 tracks from the game, including the high-res versions: https://t.co/qGuvGgq4H4 pic.twitter.com/KkqpzS5xRQ
New work soundtrack just dropped!
Insomniac Spider-Man suit is coming to Marvel Rivals
🕷️ The Advanced Suit 2.0 Arrives to Celebrate the PC Launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2! 🕸️— Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 15, 2025
Take the first look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023) in Marvel Rivals, the Advanced Suit 2.0 blends Otto Octavius's science with Peter Parker's genius. Crafted for the toughest battles, it… pic.twitter.com/LiyXRzkjcI
The fact that he's already voiced by Yuri too is the icing on the cake. Would love to see an animation from the game as a MVP intro.
Severance actors do a pop-up at Grand Central Station
Grand Central right now. #Severance pic.twitter.com/VBcFzi4Bh3— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) January 14, 2025
Awesome marketing stunt from Apple, who never promotes their shows.
Fortnite adds Mecha Godzilla and King Kong
KONG & MECHA GODZILLA IN-GAME LEAKED 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oPLAHqoui3— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 15, 2025
What isn't possible in this game?
First trailer for Daredevil: Born Again
"It’s not entirely unpleasant seeing you again."— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 15, 2025
Marvel Television’s all-new series #DaredevilBornAgain premieres March 4 at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jFsz0DtUDO
Trailer is hitting all the right notes. Looking forward to this!
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Evening Reading - January 15, 2025