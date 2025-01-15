Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 costume comes to Marvel Rivals this January Insomniac has collaborated with NetEase Games to bring the Spider-Man 2 costume to Marvel Rivals as a legendary skin.

With Marvel Rivals having soared to the top of many Marvel fans and gamers’ radar, the possibilities for content with our favorite characters is also pretty high, and Insomniac Games sees the value too. The developer shared that it has collaborated with NetEase and Marvel Games on bringing Spider-Man’s white spider costume from Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 to Marvel Rivals. It’ll be launching as a legendary skin for Spidey at the end of January.

NetEase Games announced the collaboration via the Marvel Rivals social media channel. On January 30, players will be able to unlock the new costume for Spider-Man as a legendary skin. The costume is based entirely on the look of the character’s suit in Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2, which came out in 2023 to high praise and acclaim.

This marks one of the first of what’s likely to be many crossovers and collaboration content for Marvel Rivals. There’s already a skin of Iron Man in the game based on his Avengers: Endgame appearance, but this seems to be the first we’ve seen of third-party groups collaborating on content for the game. It makes sense, since Marvel Rivals skyrocketed to success right out of the gate, enamoring fans with its Overwatch-style hero shooter gameplay featuring some of our favorite Avengers, X-Men, and villains. Though a late entry, it handily won our Shacknews Best Multiplayer Game of 2024 award and has had continued success with a concurrent player peak of over 640,000.

With Spidey's Spider-Man 2 costume coming to Marvel Rivals at the end of January