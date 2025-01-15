New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Super Mario Bros. music from the first games to see vinyl collection release in Japan

Warner Music Japan is producing vinyl albums that will include Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, and Super Mario World, as well as arrangement tracks.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

It looks like Japan is about to put out a collection of classic video game music in a lovely vinyl collection. Warner Music Japan has announced vinyl albums including music from the first Super Mario Bros. games, as well as arrangement tracks of many of the classic tunes. The vinyl albums are set to launch in Japan sometime in April 2025.

HMV Japan and Tower Records Japan shared details of the upcoming albums, as reported by Blip Blop. The albums will include original music and arrangements from the first Super Mario Bros. game, Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World, VS. Super Mario Bros, and Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels. The albums are currently set to launch in Japan on April 30, 2025. They can be pre-ordered at the retail price of 11,550 yen or about $73 USD.

Super Mario World box art.
The Super Mario Bros. vinyl soundtrack will include music and arrangements from a number of the first Mario video game soundtracks.
Source: Nintendo

Currently it seems that the albums are confined to Japan online stores. While Tower Records Japan and HMV Japan do have international shipping options, it substantially bumps the price up to ship out of country to places like the US. Nonetheless, it looks like a solid collection that would have a happy home with any fan of classic gaming.

That’s also not to say that Warner Bros. Japan will keep the vinyl set overseas forever. With the album coming out in April, stay tuned for more updates on the Super Mario Bros. topic.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola