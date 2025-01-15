Super Mario Bros. music from the first games to see vinyl collection release in Japan Warner Music Japan is producing vinyl albums that will include Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, and Super Mario World, as well as arrangement tracks.

It looks like Japan is about to put out a collection of classic video game music in a lovely vinyl collection. Warner Music Japan has announced vinyl albums including music from the first Super Mario Bros. games, as well as arrangement tracks of many of the classic tunes. The vinyl albums are set to launch in Japan sometime in April 2025.

HMV Japan and Tower Records Japan shared details of the upcoming albums, as reported by Blip Blop. The albums will include original music and arrangements from the first Super Mario Bros. game, Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World, VS. Super Mario Bros, and Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels. The albums are currently set to launch in Japan on April 30, 2025. They can be pre-ordered at the retail price of 11,550 yen or about $73 USD.

The Super Mario Bros. vinyl soundtrack will include music and arrangements from a number of the first Mario video game soundtracks.

Source: Nintendo

Currently it seems that the albums are confined to Japan online stores. While Tower Records Japan and HMV Japan do have international shipping options, it substantially bumps the price up to ship out of country to places like the US. Nonetheless, it looks like a solid collection that would have a happy home with any fan of classic gaming.

That’s also not to say that Warner Bros. Japan will keep the vinyl set overseas forever. With the album coming out in April, stay tuned for more updates on the Super Mario Bros. topic.