Microsoft announces layoffs & job cuts across gaming, security & sales divisions A spokesperson for the group said the job cuts affect a small percentage of its departments, based on performance.

Microsoft is set to layoff a number of its employees across multiple departments in the weeks ahead, claiming that the cuts are meant to weed out low performers as it ventures deeper into the new year. The layoffs will affect Microsoft’s gaming, security, and sales divisions.

This latest round of layoffs was first reported by Business Insider and CNBC, who received confirmation from a Microsoft spokesperson about the upcoming layoffs.

“At Microsoft we focus on high-performance talent,” the Microsoft spokesperson said in an email. “We are always working on helping people learn and grow. When people are not performing, we take the appropriate action.”

Microsoft's stock has been on the downturn throughout the end of December and coming into January 2025.

Source: Google

These latest layoffs come after a huge layoff round in 2023, which saw gaming devs from Bethesda and 343 Industries cut from the company. Nonetheless, recent stories show us Microsoft isn’t actually hurting and in need of cutting costs. The company put up a revenue of $65.6 billion in Q1 2025, beating analyst expectations. Microsoft also revealed that it spent $9 billion on stock dividends and buybacks in Q1 2025 alone, and that it will be investing around $80 billion into AI technology development and applications in 2025.

As one of the largest companies in the world, Microsoft doesn’t show any sign of slowing down, so more layoffs sound a little odd. Nonetheless, we’ll watch to see how these layoffs impact the company, if at all, in the time ahead. Stay tuned to the Microsoft topic for further updates.