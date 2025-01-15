Wartorn is a fantasy tactics game from former Age of Empires, Borderlands & BioShock devs Wartorn will be indie developer Stray Kite Studios' debut game and is set to arrive on PC sometime in 2025.

Developer Stray Kite Studios opened its doors in Dallas in 2018 with a healthy array of talent from Irrational Games and Gearbox Software to name a few, and now it’s ready to show off its debut original game, Wartorn. It’s a fantasy tactics game with a deep narrative crafted by folks that made BioShock, Borderlands, and Age of Empires, and it’s set to arrive on PC sometime in 2025.

Stray Kite Studios announced Wartorn with a reveal trailer on the studio’s YouTube channel this week. The game is also available to wishlist on Steam. Players will embark on a quest through a magical fantasy world in which they’ll join two elven sisters as they forge a path forward and fight to reunite with their family. The game is said to feature roguelite elements, dynamic tactical combat, and a means to slow down the action and issue commands as you sort out a winning strategy with and against a variety of unique units.

Creative Director and Stray Kite co-founder Paul Hellquist was proud to show Wartorn for the first time this week as his team prepares to launch it on PC sometime this year.

Wartorn challenges players to navigate the chaos of a divided world while finding purpose and joy in selflessness. We’ve poured our hearts into creating a game that not only entertains but also makes players think deeply about sacrifice, survival, and the bonds that unite us.

Paul Hellquist was a lead designer on the original Bioshock, as well as director of Borderlands 2. He’s joined by a wealth of talent that have been in the game industry for years, including co-founder and studio CEO Shovaen Patel.

With Wartorn set for release on PC sometime in 2025, stay tuned for further updates on the game as they drop, right here at Shacknews.