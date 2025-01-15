New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Wartorn is a fantasy tactics game from former Age of Empires, Borderlands & BioShock devs

Wartorn will be indie developer Stray Kite Studios' debut game and is set to arrive on PC sometime in 2025.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Stray Kite Studios
1

Developer Stray Kite Studios opened its doors in Dallas in 2018 with a healthy array of talent from Irrational Games and Gearbox Software to name a few, and now it’s ready to show off its debut original game, Wartorn. It’s a fantasy tactics game with a deep narrative crafted by folks that made BioShock, Borderlands, and Age of Empires, and it’s set to arrive on PC sometime in 2025.

Stray Kite Studios announced Wartorn with a reveal trailer on the studio’s YouTube channel this week. The game is also available to wishlist on Steam. Players will embark on a quest through a magical fantasy world in which they’ll join two elven sisters as they forge a path forward and fight to reunite with their family. The game is said to feature roguelite elements, dynamic tactical combat, and a means to slow down the action and issue commands as you sort out a winning strategy with and against a variety of unique units.

Creative Director and Stray Kite co-founder Paul Hellquist was proud to show Wartorn for the first time this week as his team prepares to launch it on PC sometime this year.

Paul Hellquist was a lead designer on the original Bioshock, as well as director of Borderlands 2. He’s joined by a wealth of talent that have been in the game industry for years, including co-founder and studio CEO Shovaen Patel.

With Wartorn set for release on PC sometime in 2025, stay tuned for further updates on the game as they drop, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola