Evening Reading - December 17, 2024

Welcome, Shackers, to our last business Tuesday of the year (outside of Game of the Year and the Shacknews Awards, of course). Here we are, at the precipice of another holiday getting ready to close it down and enjoy a delightful end of the month that takes us into an exciting new year. For better or worse, we made it, and we hope you've enjoyed coming along for the ride. We still have cool things to show you, so we hope you'll stick around for it. But for today? Time to shut down another day of posting. Please enjoy this latest Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

Clive is cool. He’s a cool Clive.

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

If you missed the Clive Tekken it to the Lab, we dug into the nitty gritty of the character and discovered what kind of sauce our Final Fantasy 16 protagonist brings to the Tekken 8 stew.

Crow sez more head scratches plz

You’d have to be a real bird brain to refuse.

A Pacific Drive film from James Wan?

‘Pacific Drive’ TV Series Based on Indie Survival Game in the Works From James Wan https://t.co/k6S3OGycst pic.twitter.com/9ZBkukkyVs — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 17, 2024

Honestly, Pacific Drive would lend itself well to an exciting sci-fi thriller. Have you played it yet?

The master of blocking is back and quarters no fools

Hideki Kamiya is back and doing what he does best besides making games: blocking people with bad questions.

Source: Twitter

Don’t ask dumb questions if you don’t want to get blocked.

Path of Exile 2 fast travel just got easier

Patch 0.1.0e has been deployed! You can now travel between checkpoints you've discovered in an area. Passive Point respeccing has been made cheaper, along with many other changes. Check out the full patch notes here:https://t.co/AsAmjkMAUh — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) December 18, 2024

Looks like quite a few good changes in this first notable update.

Carried into the sunset by Rhea Ripley

*a mami who’s jacked and kind 💪☺️ pic.twitter.com/cekhZHP88Y — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) December 17, 2024

Truly, who wouldn’t want to be? What a hoss.

The Three-Monitor Problem

Honestly, a good enough reason to have three monitors if you ask me.

And that covers your Evening Reading for this December 17, my fine friends.

Honestly, if there was a social media app where I could just regularly stream classic arcade games, I would drop everything and spend far more time there than BlueSky, Twitter, or anything that comes along.

Source: Bubbletron

We hope you’ve enjoyed Shacknews’ content run of 2024. With little but Game of the Year ahead of us, stay tuned as we close it out proper and crown this year’s best games.